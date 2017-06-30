Spectators from all over visit Savann...

Spectators from all over visit Savannah for Independence Day celebration

8 hrs ago

It all ended with a spectacular fireworks show and now that it's over, traffic headed from the downtown area as families make their way home. From Michigan, to Virginia to right here in Savannah, families we spoke to tonight came from all over to enjoy a sticky, but overall fantastic night on the river.

Savannah, GA

