SCMPD investigate physical altercation, shots fired on West 45th Street in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a physical altercation that occurred in the 900 block of West 45th Street on Friday evening, June 30th. Officers originally responded to a report of a shooting in the area around 9:15 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found Jonathan Gaines, 21, suffering from what was initially thought to have been a graze injury as a result of a gunshot.

