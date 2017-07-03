Savannah man sues city over fallen sweet gum tree branch

A Savannah man has sued the city of Savannah and several Park and Tree Department employees after a sweet gum tree limb fell on him after they allegedly ignored several complaints about the tree's deteriorating condition. Leon Blake, a 55-year-old resident of the Forest Park neighborhood, complained he was washing his car in front of his Pine Valley Road home July 4, 2015, when the tree, without warning, dropped a large limb on him, the suit filed in Chatham County State Court on Thursday contends.

