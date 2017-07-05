Savannah man indicted for murder in June 6 shooting

A Savannah man on Wednesday was indicted for murder and related charges in the June slaying of Brittani Brown and the non-fatal shooting of a second victim. Ihrieon Rehawn "Slugga" Brown, 21, caused the death of Brittani Brown, 26, on June 6 by shooting her, the Chatham County grand jury said in returning a malice-murder charge.

