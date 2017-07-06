Portside: Although SHEP funds disappoint, maintenance dredging funds adequate
While there has been much ado about the inadequacy of federal funds to keep the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project on track, a "good news" dredging story has been all but forgotten. For years, federal funding for the annual maintenance dredging and repairs needed to keep the Savannah harbor at optimum depths for shipping has fallen short, causing critical issues for the businesses and shippers who use our port.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|black man black men
|99
|Community groups hoping to reach at-risk youth ...
|Jul 9
|Daniel your a star
|2
|dead beet shit head cops in port wentworth GA (Jul '08)
|Jul 7
|Uncle Dew
|82
|Racist Hollywood Street Names Might Finally Be ...
|Jul 5
|16 TEEN SHOTS ch...
|9
|Winn Dixie is owned and operated by the klu klu... (Jun '16)
|Jul 5
|Bob
|7
|The Sanctuary 4584 Cox Rd. Evans GA., RACIST & ... (Jun '16)
|Jul 5
|Jawjuhdad
|5
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Twinin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC