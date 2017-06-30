Pediatric ambulance revealed at Next Generation's Summer Soiree
Friday's event was extra special because they could reveal the specialized pediatric intensive care ambulance. Next Generation has been raising money for several years now to buy this ambulance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Hollywood Street Names Might Finally Be ...
|Fri
|El Rey del Mundo
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|White guy
|98
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May '17
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC