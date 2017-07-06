Lithonia contractor re-indicted in CAT fraud scheme

A Lithonia contractor has been re-indicted by a federal grand jury in Savannah for allegedly scheming with former Chatham Area Transit Executive Director Chadwick Reese and his maintenance director to defraud the transit company out of more than $200,000. Anthony Florence, the 50-year-old owner of SR Contracting, allegedly schemed with Reese, 45, and Joel Morris, 54, through a series of bribes, kickbacks and concealment for work billed, but not done, for CAT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.