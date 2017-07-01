City Talk: Gentrification slow but steady in some neighborhoods

In a recent column about the proposed Central Precinct in the Montgomery Street/Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard corridor, I said that the area would be gentrified in a generation. I realize that "gentrification" is a politically and racially charged word, but it conveys a certain reality of struggling urban neighborhoods that experience a surge of new investment, with wealthier new residents, often white, replacing poorer residents who are often black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.