City Talk: Gentrification slow but steady in some neighborhoods
In a recent column about the proposed Central Precinct in the Montgomery Street/Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard corridor, I said that the area would be gentrified in a generation. I realize that "gentrification" is a politically and racially charged word, but it conveys a certain reality of struggling urban neighborhoods that experience a surge of new investment, with wealthier new residents, often white, replacing poorer residents who are often black.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Hollywood Street Names Might Finally Be ...
|Jun 30
|El Rey del Mundo
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jun 29
|White guy
|98
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May '17
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC