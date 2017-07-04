CAT prepares to launch route redesign...

CAT prepares to launch route redesign with eye toward countywide, regional growth

Chatham Area Transit officials are preparing for an "aggressive" schedule of route revisions, system updates and other changes during the next year that are meant to make the system more sustainable long-term. Senior Planner Grant Sparks told the agency's board of directors last week that CAT will be wasting no time in starting the effort.

