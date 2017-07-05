Bernard Williams & Co. named - preferred partner'

Frankenmuth Insurance recognized Bernard Williams & Company LLC, a provider of insurance and financial services for customers throughout Georgia and the Southeast, with its Preferred Partner distinction for the 2016 business year during Frankenmuth's recent Executive/Agency Round Table meeting. "This prestigious distinction is awarded to independent agencies who have demonstrated commitment to providing exceptional service, achieved long-term profitability and displayed exemplary partnership," said Fred Edmond, president and COO of Michigan-based Frankenmuth.

