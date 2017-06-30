Art March Parade on Waters Avenue

Art March Parade on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH MIGHT NOT have a New Orleans Mardi Gras-level processional game, but that doesn't mean we don't come correct. The exuberant krewe of Art Rise Savannah will stomp the street with style with its second Art March Parade & Festival this Saturday, July 8, bringing a colorful hoopla of costumes, crafts and celebration to Waters Avenue.

