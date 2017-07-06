Alleged Bloods gang member pleads not guilty in Savannah slaying case
An alleged Savannah gang member on Thursday entered a not guilty plea on a new indictment charging him and three others in what prosecutors call a gang revenge slaying of Dominique Powell in Tatemville. Tyriek Walker, 21, appeared before Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse Jr. in a revived prosecution under a June 7 indictment.
