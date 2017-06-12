WWI history lecture given at Savannah...

WWI history lecture given at Savannah City Hall

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Brittany Sealey, the curator of the World War I Exhibit at Georgia Southern University, made an open-to-the-public presentation Friday which was of interest to city officials hoping to open a similar exhibit in Savannah. The exhibit highlights Georgia's unique contributions to and experiences with the war, noting that the state had the most military bases and internment camps in the country at that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Thu BBC GANGBANG SQUADS 90
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC