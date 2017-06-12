WWI history lecture given at Savannah City Hall
Brittany Sealey, the curator of the World War I Exhibit at Georgia Southern University, made an open-to-the-public presentation Friday which was of interest to city officials hoping to open a similar exhibit in Savannah. The exhibit highlights Georgia's unique contributions to and experiences with the war, noting that the state had the most military bases and internment camps in the country at that time.
