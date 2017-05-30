Website cancels scheduled auction of Alderman Thomas' Vernonburg Road residence
A variety of issues addressed at Wednesday's censure vote formally reprimanding District 6th Alderman Tony Thomas are in the public forum again Thursday. Thursday morning, the alderman was a guest on our media partner WTKS during the "Bill and Laura in the Morning" show and talked about the status of his Vernonburg Road home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|26 min
|Twinin
|5
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Wed
|ANONYMOUS
|86
|Helicopters all day, all night
|Tue
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC