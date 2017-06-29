Vox Populi: - The Democrats will neve...

Vox Populi: - The Democrats will never win another election.'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 9. Democratic Party divisions are on stark display after a disappointing special election loss in a hard-fought Georgia congressional race. "Instead of some of the silly comments I read in Vox Populi every day, it would be nice to have something published, for instance: why doesn't the city of Savannah keep the streets clean?" "Richmond Hill, you are the bomb! Thank you so much for painting the cracks orange on the Jeff Gregory path."

