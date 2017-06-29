Vox Populi: - The Democrats will never win another election.'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 9. Democratic Party divisions are on stark display after a disappointing special election loss in a hard-fought Georgia congressional race. "Instead of some of the silly comments I read in Vox Populi every day, it would be nice to have something published, for instance: why doesn't the city of Savannah keep the streets clean?" "Richmond Hill, you are the bomb! Thank you so much for painting the cracks orange on the Jeff Gregory path."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.