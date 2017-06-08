Vintage Market Days Savannah to showc...

Vintage Market Days Savannah to showcase local, national talent

Those who search for the perfect old mirror or original art piece may be in luck this weekend as Vintage Market Days Savannah comes to the International Trade and Convention Center. The market began in Tulsa, Okla., in 2011 as a pop-up event and, by 2014, it had grown to eight locations across five states.

