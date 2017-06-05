Vietnam veterans honored at St. John Baptist Church in Savannah
The event at St. John the Baptist honored 50 local veterans who served in the war. The Georgia Department of Veteran Services is giving them a certificate of service signed by the governor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jun 8
|bbc gangbang squad
|87
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC