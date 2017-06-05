Vietnam veterans honored at St. John ...

Vietnam veterans honored at St. John Baptist Church in Savannah

14 hrs ago

The event at St. John the Baptist honored 50 local veterans who served in the war. The Georgia Department of Veteran Services is giving them a certificate of service signed by the governor.

