Veterans United Home Loans of Hinesville surprised 200 Club with $10,000 check

Employees of Veterans United Home Loans in Hinesville are surprising five local charities with $10,000 checks for their Week of Giving campaign. They surprised the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire in Savannah on Thursday.

