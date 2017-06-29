Verdict: Both defendants guilty on all counts in 2014 slaying
A Chatham County Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted a Savannah man and his cousin on murder and related charges in the 2014 slaying of T'arsha Williams in a failed robbery in Hudson Hill. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all charges against William Darnell Davis, 26, and his 24-year-old cousin, Trinika Latrell Beamon, including felony murder, criminal intent to armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and aggravated assault.
