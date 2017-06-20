USDA Secretary Perdue hosts Canadian, Mexican counterparts in Savannah

From left, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Agriculture Minister for Canada Lawrence MacAulay and Secretary of Agriculture for Mexico Jose Calzada share a laugh during a press conference at Georgia Ports in Savannah Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, center, Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay, right center, and Mexican Secretary of Agriculture Jose Calzada Rovirosa, right, listen to Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch, second from left, during a tour of the Port of Savannah on Tuesday in Savannah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.