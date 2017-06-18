U.K. and U.S. collide in Savannah as TV show films first season

Crew members carried umbrellas and walked the actors to a sports car sitting in front of the entrance to the Red Gate RV Park off Chatham Parkway where the two lead characters were about to film a scene. In the scene, the main characters were arriving at their new RV park home in America after journeying from the United Kingdom to purchase the establishment in hopes of creating a booming business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.