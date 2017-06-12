Tybee Cottage Art Gallery paints the town blue

ON THE winding drive onto Tybee Island, just in front of Huc-a-Poo's, sits the Tybee Cottage Art Gallery, a thriving co-op with 23 showing artists and a whole lot of art. For the month of June, the co-op brings their work to the mainland with "Shades of Blue," hanging now at Blick Art Supply on Broughton.

