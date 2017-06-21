Two Savannah men indicted for murder in 2011 slaying

Basheen Hills, 24, and Yashua Mincey, 23, as parties to a crime, caused the death of Griffin on July 6, 2011, by shooting him with a handgun, the Chatham County grand jury said in returning a malice-murder charge against both. The grand jury also charged both with felony murder by causing Griffin's death during the commission of an aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.