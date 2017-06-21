Two Savannah men indicted for murder in 2011 slaying
Basheen Hills, 24, and Yashua Mincey, 23, as parties to a crime, caused the death of Griffin on July 6, 2011, by shooting him with a handgun, the Chatham County grand jury said in returning a malice-murder charge against both. The grand jury also charged both with felony murder by causing Griffin's death during the commission of an aggravated assault and aggravated assault.
