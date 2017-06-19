Two local companies present $15,000 t...

Two local companies present $15,000 to Leadership Southeast Georgia...

17 hrs ago

Pictured : Ruel Joyner, Chair of Leadership Southeast Georgia; Paul Roesel, President and CEO of The Sack Company; Jesse Bentley, Savannah division manager for Evans General Contractors; Lee Beckman, Vice Chair of Leadership Southeast Georgia The Sack Company and Evans General Contractors presented $15,000 to the Leadership Southeast Georgia 2017 ... (more)

