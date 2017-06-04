Third Savannah Food Truck Festival draws large crowds to Daffin Park

Keona Francis, a worker at Crave Cupcake Boutique, hands a cupcake to Tamara Cantera at the third Savannah Food Truck Festival on Sunday at Daffin Park. Gail Moyer and her dog, Scout, check out the wares of the Engine 912 food truck, which sells gourmet dog treats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.