The Great Food Truck Race' films season finale in Savannah
Members of the Mr. Po' Boy food truck, a team competing in Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race," prepare sandwiches in Ellis Square on Sunday. The show filmed its last episode in Savannah on Sunday and Monday, highlighting Savannah culture by forcing competitors to sell food from a Hostess City mainstay - pedicabs.
