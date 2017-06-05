The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah

While vacations are supposed to be for snooze buttons, waking up for breakfast can be one of the best ways to see a city as it is, especially in Savannah . While most tourists are sleeping off their late nights on River Street, you can miss the amateur hours when they emerge from their hotel rooms with a quiet meal amongst the locals with the morning light peeking through palmettos and live oak branches.

