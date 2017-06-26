Suspect arrested for fatal shooting d...

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting during SWAT operation on West 38th St. in Savannah

11 hrs ago

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents have charged a suspect connected to Friday's fatal shooting during a SWAT operation on West 38th Street in Savannah. GBI agents have charged 26-year-old Deonta Pe'Quan Young with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

