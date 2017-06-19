Sunday is a free Community Admission Day at the Mighty Eighth
The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is holding a Free Community Admission Day, sponsored by Gulfstream on Sunday. This day allows all residents in Chatham County, Effingham County and Bryan County to get into the Museum for free with their local ID.
