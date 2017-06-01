Summer immersion camp brings Latin Am...

Summer immersion camp brings Latin America to Savannah

Salsa dance instructor Christal Perez, center, helps Rio Washington, right, and Nina Avramovski with their salsa dance steps at the Spanish Immersion camp at Savannah Arts Academy. Nina Avramovski spins as she and Rio Washington perform a salsa dance at their Spanish Immersion camp.

