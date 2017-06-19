Stratton Leopold brings star of new movie to Savannah
Ice cream entrepreneur, community leader and Hollywood movie producer, Stratton Leopold, brought the star of his latest major motion picture to Savannah on Monday. Stratton invited the title character of his latest project, the true story of Charlie "Two Shoes" Tsui, to give his friends here in Savannah a sneak peek of the upcoming feature film.
