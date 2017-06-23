Southern Charm Savannah' star schools...

Southern Charm Savannah' star schools Armstrong students on the reality of his reality show

Some Armstrong State University students got the chance to learn just how much reality there is in reality television Thursday when they dissected "Southern Charm Savannah" with the show's star, Daniel Eichholz. The Bravo television show chronicles the lives of six friends with deep family roots in the Hostess City.

