Southern Charm Savannah: Episode 6 br...

Southern Charm Savannah: Episode 6 brings Mrs. Wilkes, more Hurricane Matthew and a new fight

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

So after last week's Hurricane Matthew evacuation, this week we see the aftermath and cleanup in the Savannah area. Most of the cast talks about how grateful they are that their homes were spared from damage, though Nelson does lament how his family's boat was moved about 100 yards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Mon ANONYMOUS 88
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC