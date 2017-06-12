Southern Charm Savannah: Episode 6 brings Mrs. Wilkes, more Hurricane Matthew and a new fight
So after last week's Hurricane Matthew evacuation, this week we see the aftermath and cleanup in the Savannah area. Most of the cast talks about how grateful they are that their homes were spared from damage, though Nelson does lament how his family's boat was moved about 100 yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|88
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC