Southern Charm Savannah: Episode 5 brings tears, beers and Hurricane Matthew
After four weeks of seemingly non-stop drama and name calling, the fifth episode of "Southern Charm Savannah" is pretty much devoid of it. Episode four picks up at Catherine's dinner party from hell.
