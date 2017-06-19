Smells Like Teen Spirit: One-Year Anniversary Party @Totally Awesome Bar

SINCE its Whitaker Street doors opened in 2016, Totally Awesome Bar has become a hidden jewel of Savannah's nightlife. The basement bar, tucked between Polished Beauty Lounge and the Whitaker Place apartments, catches the wandering eye with its throwback Pac-Man sign and lives up to the design: inside, you'll find old school arcade games, a bar made out of cassette tapes, plenty of pool tables, and '80s and '90s ephemera galore.

