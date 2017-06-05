Short-term rentals meeting held in Savannah

What impact has the short term vacation rental industry had on Savannah and what if anything should the city do about it? Stakeholders on both sides of the issue, rental-property owners and permanent downtown residents, met Monday to present information that Savannah City Council will consider when they decide whether or not to regulate the growing business. They're just about opposites depending on your position in regard to the more than 740 permitted short term rental properties primarily in the historic district.

