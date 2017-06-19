Senior pastor joins End Gun Violence's fight against local crime
Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap has enlisted the help of a veteran of local prisoner re-entry efforts to assist End Gun Violence as it attempts to reach those on parole or probation. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|amariah1980
|92
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC