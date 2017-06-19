Senior pastor joins End Gun Violence'...

Senior pastor joins End Gun Violence's fight against local crime

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap has enlisted the help of a veteran of local prisoner re-entry efforts to assist End Gun Violence as it attempts to reach those on parole or probation. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jun 17 amariah1980 92
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC