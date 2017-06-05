SCMPD on scene of shooting at 38th St, Wessels Ave in East Savannah

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe. Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.