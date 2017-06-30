Savannah's parking app in place ahead of rate hikes

The city recently launched a new phone app, ParkSavannah, that allows users to pay for parking remotely at multi-space meters, which are expected to replace single-head coin meters by the end of the year. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News Savannah has launched an app that allows users to pay for parking remotely using their phones, as city officials prepare to hike rates for premium downtown spaces next year.

