Savannah to pay $20,000 fine for creek discharge

Alderman Van Johnson attends the dedication of the Crossroads Water Quality Control Plant back in 2008. Savannah is set to pay state environmental regulators a $20,000 fine for polluting St. Augustine Creek with discharge from the Crossroads wastewater treatment plant.

