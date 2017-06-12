Savannah summit to address container ...

Savannah summit to address container cargo theft

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, cargo theft activity around the Port of Savannah has escalated since the first of the year. "They are seeing the loss of full container loads as well as pilfering from containers, mostly in off-port holding yards," said Jac Greenlee, vice president of the board of the Southeast Transportation Security Council, or SETSC.

