Savannah seeks police enhancements amid county scrutiny

The Savannah City Council discussed a recent Savannah-Chatham police operations report during a workshop on Tuesday. The Savannah City Council decided what type of response times they want the Savannah-Chatham police department to provide, but getting Chatham County Commissioners to agree may be a challenge due to their dissatisfaction with a consultant's recommendations concerning their share of police costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.