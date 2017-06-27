Savannah planners deny 119-unit apart...

Savannah planners deny 119-unit apartment complex near Forsyth Park

The Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend denial on Delray Ventures zoning petition for a 119-unit apartment complex east of Forsyth Park. Attorney Harold Yellin presented Delray Ventures' zoning request on Tuesday to the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission.

