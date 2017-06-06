Savannah, neighborhood partners continue cleanup efforts
Jonathan Weathers, community ambassador for Tremont Park, walks with Sala Menaya-Merritt, Savannah Impact Director, as they hand out food and brochures to shut-ins in the neighborhood about the summer beautification project in Tremont Park on Saturday afternoon. Savannah Impact Program members hand out brochures about the organization and the summer beautification project during their kickoff event in Tremont Park on Saturday afternoon.
