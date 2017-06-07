Savannah may take $1.7M step toward new arena
The city is planning on building a new public works complex on this city-owned property off Gwinnett Street in order to allow for the construction of a new arena on a site at Gwinnett and Stiles Avenue. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News The city is about to take a $1.7 million step toward building the new arena west of Savannah's downtown.
