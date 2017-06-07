Savannah may take $1.7M step toward n...

Savannah may take $1.7M step toward new arena

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The city is planning on building a new public works complex on this city-owned property off Gwinnett Street in order to allow for the construction of a new arena on a site at Gwinnett and Stiles Avenue. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News The city is about to take a $1.7 million step toward building the new arena west of Savannah's downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) May 31 ANONYMOUS 86
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,729 • Total comments across all topics: 281,599,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC