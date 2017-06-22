Savannah jobless rate lifts for May, remains low for year
Metro Savannah's unemployment rate raised slightly in May to 4.4 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from 4.3 percent in April, according to new statistics released today from the Georgia Department of Labor. In May 2016, the rate was 4.7 percent.
