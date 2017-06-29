Savannah artist holding art exhibitio...

Savannah artist holding art exhibition to benefit Anderson Cancer Institute

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

An art exhibition with works by Savannah artist Jim Cone will be showcased at 24e Design Co. until Sunday, June 25. The exhibition displays different fine artworks including drawings, paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 10 min White guy 98
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC