Savannah artist holding art exhibition to benefit Anderson Cancer Institute
An art exhibition with works by Savannah artist Jim Cone will be showcased at 24e Design Co. until Sunday, June 25. The exhibition displays different fine artworks including drawings, paintings, sculptures, and mixed media pieces.
