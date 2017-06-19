Roadway vegetation removal on I-16 near downtown Savannah
The removal will be on I-16 from Stiles Avenue to Oglethorpe Avenue, on Montgomery Street and the 37th Street Connector to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Work will begin Tuesday, June 20, and completion is anticipated by the end of September.
