Public invited to register to attend city's free WWI history lecture

The city of Savannah will host a free history lecture from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at City Hall. The lecture is titled "The World's War is Georgia's War, 1917-1919" and will explore how the first World War played a significant role in the formation of today's global situation, and in particular how the Great War influenced the state of Georgia.

