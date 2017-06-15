Public has mixed response at Chatham's first hearing on 2017-18 millage

The Chatham County Commission rolled out their proposed property tax rates to a mixed response from the public during their first hearing on the millage Thursday morning. The public still has a chance to make comments on the county's proposed millage rates Thursday during a hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. at the county commission chambers, which are located on the second floor of the old county courthouse, 124 Bull St., Savannah.

